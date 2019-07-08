A Brownton school reunion is planned for Saturday, July 27, at the Brownton Area Civic Center. The reunion is open to all Brownton High School and McLeod West graduates and friends. A social will begin at 5 p.m., with a meal at 6:30 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. program with After Glow. Charlie Warner, a member of the Class of 1972, will provide music.
The reunion is scheduled in conjunction with Brownton Days. More information and registration was mailed to former graduates. You can also call Keith or Jane Tongen at 320-328-4176 or email thsckj@embarqmail.com, or visit the Brownton all school reunion Facebook page.
— Mitch Abraham