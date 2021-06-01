Gov. Tim Walz recently announced the "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign, which offers incentives to the first 100,000 Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot before the end of June. The rewards available include State Parks passes, fishing licenses, State Fair tickets and more. Do you think offering incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a good idea? Tell us in this week's online reader poll.

