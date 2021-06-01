The University of Minnesota-Crookston announced its dean's list for the 2021 spring semester, and Ashley Kerkvliet of Hutchinson made the list. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.66 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Crookston also announced its chancellor's list for the 2021 spring semester, and three local students were named: Erica Witte of Hutchinson, and Abigail Maunu and Carlee Oberlin of Glencoe. To receive this honor, a student had to earn a 4.0 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credits.