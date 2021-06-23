Michael Croghan of Hutchinson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout this past spring with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, and a minor in English writing and literature.
Croghan graduates from UW-Stout
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Five youth taken to hospital following early morning crash
- Meet Tim Sanken and Becky Felling, the new Mr. Hutchinson and Hutchinson Woman of the Year
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Medallion found: It paid off to look a little closer
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Thai food, rolled ice cream and more are coming soon to downtown Hutchinson
- Hutchinson School Board approves $697,710 in cuts for 2021-22 budget
- Boat parade, Andy Austin and fireworks kick off 78th annual Water Carnival weekend
- Hutchinson's Grace Hanson takes her shot at Tokyo
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
Online poll
Should Election Day be a national holiday in the U.S.?
As many state legislatures and the U.S. Congress look at election laws and possible changes to those laws following the 2020 election, one proposal that has been mentioned would make Election Day, which is the Tuesday after the first Monday of November, a national holiday. Should Election Day be a national holiday in the U.S.? Tell us what you think in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: