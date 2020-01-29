The University of Iowa named Jacob Lenz of Hutchinson to its dean's list for the 2019 fall semester. To be named to the list, students had to take a minimum of 12 semester hours and achieve a 3.5 GPA or better.
After a failed ballot measure in 2012, Republicans in the Minnesota Senate are taking up the voter ID issue once again as a legislative proposal. Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, plans to introduce the voter ID bill in this year's legislative session. Do you support this renewed push for a voter ID law in Minnesota? Tell us what you think in this week's reader poll.