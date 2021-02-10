The University of North Dakota announced its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester, and two local students made the list: Alyssa Borka of Hutchinson and Olivia Dahlin of Cokato. To earn this honor, students had to have a GPA in the top 15% and complete a minimum of 12 credits.
UND also announced its president's honor roll for the semester, and Jacob Reichow and Rachel Reichow of Glencoe made the list. Students must have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours, have completed a minimum of 12 credits, and have a 3.8 GPA or better to earn this honor.