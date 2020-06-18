Two Hutchinson students recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout this past spring. Anna Bashans graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in childhood education, and Alejandra Bustos-Megia graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in human development and family studies.
Local students graduate from UW-Stout
