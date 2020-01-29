The University of North Dakota announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, and several local students made the list. To earn this honor, students had to have a GPA in the top 15 percent and complete a minimum of 12 credits.
Cokato: Olivia Dahlin
Glencoe: Jacob Reichow and Ellie Schmidt
Hutchinson: Kenneth Kennard and Matthew Trettin
Litchfield: Jadalyn Wagner
UND also announced its president's honor roll for the semester, and Rachel Reichow of Glencoe made the list. Students must have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours, have completed a minimum of 12 credits, and have a 3.8 GPA to earn this honor.