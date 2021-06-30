Hutchinson City Council is considering a zoning ordinance amendment that would add light manufacturing as a conditionally permitted use within the C-3 downtown zoning district. The change is being considered because Midwest Industrial Tool Grinding Inc., a local manufacturer that makes standard and custom cutting tools, is interested in relocating to the former Shopko building. Is it a good idea to conditionally allow light manufacturing within Hutchinson's downtown zoning district? Tell us what you think in this week’s online reader poll.

