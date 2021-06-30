Augustana University's dean's list for the 2021 spring semester was announced, and two local students were named: Ethan Conrad of Hutchinson and Eleanor Weckwerth of Dassel. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on Augustana dean's list
Tags
Alex Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson's Grace Hanson takes her shot at Tokyo
- Is there room in Hutchinson's downtown for light manufacturing?
- Five youth taken to hospital following early morning crash
- Hutchinson Public Schools activities director says farewell after six years as a Tiger
- READER LETTER: Begnaud violated oath of office
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson City Council approves $10.55 million in bids for police station
- 23 Tigers earn all-conference in spring sports
Online poll
Is it a good idea to conditionally allow light manufacturing within Hutchinson's downtown zoning district?
Hutchinson City Council is considering a zoning ordinance amendment that would add light manufacturing as a conditionally permitted use within the C-3 downtown zoning district. The change is being considered because Midwest Industrial Tool Grinding Inc., a local manufacturer that makes standard and custom cutting tools, is interested in relocating to the former Shopko building. Is it a good idea to conditionally allow light manufacturing within Hutchinson's downtown zoning district? Tell us what you think in this week’s online reader poll.
You voted: