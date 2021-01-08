Augustana University's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester was announced, and three local students were named: Ethan Conrad of Hutchinson, Courtney Cruze of Litchfield, and Eleanor Weckwerth of Dassel. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on Augustana dean's list
Tags
Alex Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Berkley Duenow rang in the new year as Hutchinson's first baby of 2021
- Hutchinson Family Video closing, along with more than 250 stores
- MORE TO THE STORY: The tale of Little Crow's lost treasure
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Walz allows restaurants, bars to reopen Monday. Wedding receptions, movies, bowling and pools can also resume
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson High School December students of the month
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson council approves its share for new fire truck
Online poll
Do you think 2021 will be better than 2020?
A new year has begun, and after the last year we had, most are hoping for better times in 2021. Do you think 2021 will be better than 2020? Tell us in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: