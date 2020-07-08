Augustana University's dean's list for the spring 2020 semester was announced, and three local students were named: Ethan Conrad of Hutchinson, Rebecca Schmidt of Darwin and Eleanor Weckworth of Dassel. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on Augustana dean's list
Alex Guerrero
Alex Guerrero
