Iowa State University announced its dean's list for the 2021 fall semester and two local students were named: Mckayla White of Brownton, and Benjamin Daniel Smock of Dassel. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on Iowa State's dean's list
