Iowa State University announced its dean's list for the 2020 spring semester and four local students were named: Wyatt Peterson of Dassel, Peter Gepson of Glencoe, Mckayla White of Brownton and Ashley Reiner of Hutchinson. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 9 credits.
Local students on Iowa State's dean's list
Alex Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Carlson Meats of Grove City faces extinction after more than 100 years
- New Auburn man allegedly assaults Menards employee
- Hassan Valley Township home a total loss after Wednesday fire
- McLeod County commissioners table resolution questioning executive orders
- Main Street construction update: June 12
- Exploring McLeod County Parks: Cooling off at Piepenburg Park
- Hutchinson woman injured in crash with semitrailer
- Hutchinson baseball team's dreams dashed by COVID-19
- Reward offered for tip on May 2 McLeod County fire
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's Office
Online poll
How would you prefer to learn about political candidates this year?
As the election season heats up, candidates for office are thinking of how to best reach voters, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. How would you prefer to learn about political candidates this year? Tell us in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: