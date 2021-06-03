Iowa State University announced its dean's list for the 2021 spring semester and four local students were named: Ashley Marie Reiner of Hutchinson, Mckayla White of Brownton, Peter John Gepson of Glencoe, and Wyatt Peterson of Dassel. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of nine credits.
Local students on Iowa State's dean's list
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- School Board delves into proposed cuts for 2021-22 budget
- After 53 years in the family, sisters say goodbye to Hutch Cafe
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson City Council discusses members' policy violations
- Grab your lawn chair, outdoor summer concerts are back
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- TRACK AND FIELD: Tigers earn eight conference titles in WCC East Championship
Online poll
Do you think offering incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a good idea?
Gov. Tim Walz recently announced the "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign, which offers incentives to the first 100,000 Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot before the end of June. The rewards available include State Parks passes, fishing licenses, State Fair tickets and more. Do you think offering incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a good idea? Tell us in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: