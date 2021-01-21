Iowa State University announced its dean's list for the 2020 fall semester and two local students were named: Wyatt Peterson of Dassel and Peter Gepson of Glencoe. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 9 credits.
Local students on Iowa State's dean's list
