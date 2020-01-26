North Dakota State University announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, and several local students made the list. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Cokato: Elizabeth Knutson, Daniel S. Mages, Eric A. Meredith, Isaac Pokornowski and Brody Schmidt
Darwin: Mariah L. Hoff and Grace C. Zobel
Dassel: Garret R. Lueders, Madison L. Mayer and Holton C. Miller
Glencoe: Paige A. Litzau and Tristan A. Weber
Hector: Anna M. Buboltz
Hutchinson: Kamryn N. Brecht, Nathan J. Christensen, Andrew T. Elliott, Nicholas J. Haffley, Wyatt S. Hahn, Cody D. Ortloff, Kaitlyn R. Reiner, Madelyn E. Roehl, Jennifer Schmeling, Calvin J. Schochenmaier and Brianna M. Schwartz
Lester Prairie: Madison L. Ahlbrecht
Litchfield: Nicholas M. Nivaud, Logan D. Wagner and Dominick L. Wendler
Plato: Josh P. Kuehn
Silver Lake: Arlene O. Nowak and Joshua C. Yurek
Winsted: Dylan J. Ruzicka, Camden B. Schank, Connor F. Schank and Loren B. Stueven
Winthrop: Ellie G. Trebelhorn