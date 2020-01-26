North Dakota State University announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, and several local students made the list. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credits.

Cokato: Elizabeth Knutson, Daniel S. Mages, Eric A. Meredith, Isaac Pokornowski and Brody Schmidt

Darwin: Mariah L. Hoff and Grace C. Zobel

Dassel: Garret R. Lueders, Madison L. Mayer and Holton C. Miller

Glencoe: Paige A. Litzau and Tristan A. Weber

Hector: Anna M. Buboltz

Hutchinson: Kamryn N. Brecht, Nathan J. Christensen, Andrew T. Elliott, Nicholas J. Haffley, Wyatt S. Hahn, Cody D. Ortloff, Kaitlyn R. Reiner, Madelyn E. Roehl, Jennifer Schmeling, Calvin J. Schochenmaier and Brianna M. Schwartz

Lester Prairie: Madison L. Ahlbrecht

Litchfield: Nicholas M. Nivaud, Logan D. Wagner and Dominick L. Wendler

Plato: Josh P. Kuehn

Silver Lake: Arlene O. Nowak and Joshua C. Yurek

Winsted: Dylan J. Ruzicka, Camden B. Schank, Connor F. Schank and Loren B. Stueven

Winthrop: Ellie G. Trebelhorn

