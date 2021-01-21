North Dakota State University announced its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester, and several local students made the list. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Brownton: Brandi Pikal and Kendra White
Buffalo Lake: Parker Squibb
Dassel: Madison Mayer and Erick Rossow
Glencoe: Will Higgins and Paige Litzau
Hector: Anna Buboltz
Hutchinson: Kamryn Brecht, Nathan Christensen, Andrew Elliott, Nicholas Haffley, Wyatt Hahn, Khiana Knuth, Travis Kruse, Tyler Lenz, Carson Markovic, Ruby Petersen, Kaitlyn Reiner, Blake Schmidt, Elizabeth Smith and Erin Smith
Plato: Josh Kuehn and Sydney Lepel
Silver Lake: Arlene Nowak