North Dakota State University announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, and several local students were among 3,850 who received this recognition. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Buffalo Lake: Cody Kurth
Darwin: Dustyn Terning
Hector: Anna Buboltz
Hutchinson: Kamryn Brecht, Aubrey Brunkhorst, Michael Christensen, Nathan Christensen, Cole Gartner, Jamisen Hoeft, Travis Kruse, Carson Markovic, Cole Rahne, Blake Schmidt, Jake Schumann, Brianna Schwartz, Elizabeth Smith, Erin Smith, Andrea Stephenson, Owen Weisenberger and Gavin Weseloh