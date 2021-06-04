North Dakota State University announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, and several local students were among 3,529 students who received this recognition. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Brownton: Kendra White
Cokato: Elizabeth Knutson
Dassel: Madison Mayer
Glencoe: Will Higgins, Charles Urban and Paige Litzau
Hector: Anna Buboltz
Hutchinson: Kamryn Brecht, Nathan Christensen, Andrew Elliott, Wyatt Hahn, Jamisen Hoeft, Khiana Knuth, Travis Kruse, Carson Markovic, Cody Ortloff, Mason Primus, Blake Schmidt, Brianna Schwartz, Elizabeth Smith, Erin Smith and Owen Weisenberger
Silver Lake: Connor Stadtlander