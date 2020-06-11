North Dakota State University announced its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester, and several local students made the list. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Brownton: Brandi Pikal
Glencoe: Paige Litzau
Hutchinson: Kamryn Brecht, Haley Burgart, Nathan Christensen, Andrew Elliott, Nicholas Haffley, Wyatt Hahn, Jamisen Hoeft, Stephanie Jensen, Tyler Lenz, Cody Ortloff, Madelyn Roehl, Jennifer Schmeling, Brianna Schwartz, Natalie Shimpa, Erin Smith and Riley Steenhoek.
Plato: Josh Kuehn
Silver Lake: Arlene Nowak