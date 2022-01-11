The College of St. Scholastica announced its dean's list for the 2021 fall semester, and two local students made the list: Javan Olmscheid of Hutchinson and Kaitlyn Uecker of Brownton. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.75 GPA.
Local students on St. Scholastica's dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
