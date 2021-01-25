The College of St. Scholastica announced its dean's list for the 2020 fall semester, and four local students made the list: Arianne Dooley and Cassandra Radunz of Hutchinson, Emily Thalmann of Plato, and Kaitlyn Uecker of Brownton. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.75 GPA.
Local students on St. Scholastica's dean's list
- Alex Guerrero
-
- Updated
Tags
Alex Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Six winners chosen for new downtown Hutchinson banners
- Chicago man arrested in Hutchinson for indecent exposure
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- School Board updates Park Elementary plans
- READER LETTER: Waiting for Sara Pollmann's apology
- Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation of Jan. 6 rally clears Gruenhagen, lawmakers
- WRESTLING PREVIEW: Tigers start season with target on their back
- Uponor granted extension on hiring requirement
- Hutchinson School Board reorganized for 2021
- Tuesday crash sends Hutchinson woman to hospital
Online poll
Is Tom Brady the greatest NFL quarterback of all time?
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady won his first NFC Championship to go along with nine AFC Championships. He'll be making his record 10th Super Bowl appearance and will be playing for a seventh Super Bowl title Sunday, Feb. 7. Is Tom Brady the greatest NFL quarterback of all time? Tell us what you think in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: