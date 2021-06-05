The College of St. Scholastica announced its dean's list for the 2021 spring semester, and two local students made the list: Cassandra Radunz of Hutchinson and Brooke Good of Glencoe. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.75 GPA.
Local students on St. Scholastica's dean's list
Tags
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212
- Free swimming nights at Hutchinson Aquatic Center
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- After 53 years in the family, sisters say goodbye to Hutch Cafe
- Grab your lawn chair, outdoor summer concerts are back
- Hutchinson senior athletes moving on to the next level
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
Online poll
Do you think offering incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a good idea?
Gov. Tim Walz recently announced the "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign, which offers incentives to the first 100,000 Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot before the end of June. The rewards available include State Parks passes, fishing licenses, State Fair tickets and more. Do you think offering incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a good idea? Tell us in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: