Hutchinson School Board members recently discussed raising the annual compensation for School Board members. The current stipend is $3,500 a year and hasn't changed in 15 years, while comparative school districts such as Fergus Falls and Princeton pay board members $5,400 per year. The concern is that better compensation may be needed to continue attracting quality candidates. Should the compensation of Hutchinson School Board members be increased? Tell us what you think in this week's online reader poll.

