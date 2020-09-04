The College of St. Scholastica announced its dean's list for the summer 2020 semester, and three local students made the list: Melissa Beecroft of Litchfield, Cassandra Radunz of Hutchinson, and Jessica Runke of Hutchinson. To earn this honor, students had to achieve a minimum 3.75 GPA.
Local students on St. Scholastica's summer dean's list
You voted: