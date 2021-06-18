The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list for the 2021 spring semester was announced, and two local students were named: Ashley Hanson and Sydney Schmidt of Hutchinson. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.7 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on UW Eau Claire's dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
