As of Sunday, June 28, the Minnesota Department of Health reported McLeod County had 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths related to the virus. Along with people who must be tested for their jobs, free testing is available in the county for people who are symptomatic, are planning a medical procedure or who recently participated in a mass gathering. Have you been tested for COVID-19? Tell us in this week's online reader poll.

