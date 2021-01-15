The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list for the 2020 fall semester was announced, and three local students were named: Leah Bettcher of Glencoe, and Clara Dobratz and Olivia Kropp of Hutchinson. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.7 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
