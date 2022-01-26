The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list for the 2021 fall semester was announced, and four local students were named: Ashley Hanson, Sydney Schmidt and Clara Dobratz of Hutchinson, and Kaitlyn Popp of Silver Lake. To be honored, a student had to earn a 3.7 GPA or better and carry a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on UW Eau Claire's dean's list
