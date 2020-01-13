Thirteen local students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To earn this honor, students maintained a 3.25 GPA or better while completing at least 12 credits.

Hutchinson: Lydia Bedgood, Bella Meyer, Mercedes Miller and Elizabeth Sawyer

Litchfield: Erin Dollerschell, Kristen Jones, Cheyenne Musolf and Ashley Walters

Cokato: Henry Von Ohlen and Katelyn Lee

Dassel: Sydney Greiner

Lester Prairie: Elizabeth Madsen of Lester Prairie

Glencoe: Maren Warner

