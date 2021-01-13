Several local students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. They were Cody Andersen, Ciana Froemming, Mercedes Miller and Elizabeth Sawyer of Hutchinson; and Logan Artmann and Abby Gronlund of Glencoe-Silver Lake. To earn this honor, students maintained a 3.25 GPA or better while completing at least 12 credits.
MSU Moorhead announces dean's list
