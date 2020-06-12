Four local students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The were Bella Meyer, Mercedes Miller and Elizabeth Sawyer of Hutchinson, and Maren Warner of Glencoe. To earn this honor, students maintained a 3.25 GPA or better while completing at least 12 credits.
MSU Moorhead announces dean's list
Alex Guerrero
