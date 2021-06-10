Hutchinson’s 78th annual Water Carnival returns June 14-20 with a week of festivities planned throughout town. There will be parades, fireworks, games, live music and more. You can see the entire schedule at watercarnival.org. What part of the 78th annual Water Carnival are you most looking forward to? Tell us in this week’s online reader poll, and don't forget to pick up an issue of the June 9 Leader with its special Water Carnival section that includes information about the festival, Miss Hutchinson candidates and more.

