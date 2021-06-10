Several local students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. They were Cody Andersen, Laura Bobier, Abby Gronlund, Mercedes Miller and Elizabeth Sawyer of Hutchinson; and Sydney Greiner of Dassel. To earn this honor, students maintained a 3.25 GPA or better while completing at least 12 credits.
MSU Moorhead announces dean's list
Stephen Wiblemo
