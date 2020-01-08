Mount Marty College announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester, and Shelby Fasching of Winsted was on the list. To be named to the honors list, students must have had a full course load and achieved a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. air strike Jan. 3 order by President Trump. While some believe this was a good decision because Soleimani was a threat to Americans, others are concerned the move will create tension in the region that could lead to reprisals or war. Do you think it was a good idea to kill Soleimani? Tell us in this week online reader poll