The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point announced its honor's list for the fall 2019 semester, and Kylie Lawson of Hutchinson, was on the list. To be named to the honor's list, students must have had a 3.5-3.74 GPA.
Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. air strike Jan. 3 order by President Trump. While some believe this was a good decision because Soleimani was a threat to Americans, others are concerned the move will create tension in the region that could lead to reprisals or war. Do you think it was a good idea to kill Soleimani? Tell us in this week online reader poll