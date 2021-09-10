North Dakota State University announced its graduates for the 2021 summer semester, and two local students were among the list. Jayden Jon Jackson of Hutchinson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, and Jacob R. Fehrenbach earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science.
