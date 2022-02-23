North Dakota State University announced its graduates for the 2021 fall semester, and two local students were among the list. Erin Smith of Hutchinson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel, retail merchandise and design, and Tyler James Dahle of Stewart earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Smith also earned a 3.5 GPA or better to graduate with honors.
