The Hutchinson girls basketball team's regular season came to a close this week with wins over Waconia and Delano.
They kicked off the week with a huge 69-67 overtime win over Waconia. Brynn Beffert and Alyssa Stamer had big games, both scoring 20 points. Stamer had her best game of the season. Along with the 20 points, she had six rebounds and six assists.
In the final game of the season on Friday, the Tigers blew out Delano by 42 points to end the season on a high note heading into sections. Emma Olberg led the team in scoring with 17 points, making eight of her nine shots.
The girls open section play at home on Wednesday against St. Peter.
After their week, the boys team just have one more game on the schedule against Litchfield.
The boys lost both of their games this week to both very good Waconia and Delano teams. Both are ranked within the top-10 in Class 3A.
They were blown out in the game against Waconia 93-60 on Tuesday and then lost a really tight one 68-65 to Delano on Thursday.
Russell Corrigan and Sam Rensch carried the team in both of the games, scoring in double figures. Both hit 20 in the game against Delano with Corrigan getting 25 and Rensch 20.
The Tigers will have one more game next Thursday against Litchfield to end the regular season.
Hutchinson 69, Waconia 67 OT (Feb. 18)
Hutchinson... 28 32 9 – 69
Waconia........ 33 27 7 – 67
Individual Stats:
Points: Alyssa Stamer 20, Brynn Beffert 20, Emma Olberg 11, Karissa Korson 9, Michaela Stamer 3, Aubrey Brunkhorst 3, Morgan Ellis 3
Rebounds: Ellis 9, Alyssa Stamer 6, Olberg 5, Beffert 5, Chloe Peterson 3, Michaela Stamer 2
Assists: Alyssa Stmaer 6, Beffert 3, Ellis 3, Michaela Stamer 2
Steals: Alyssa Stamer 3, Korson 2, Olberg 1, Ellis 1
Blocks: none
Hutchinson 76, Delano 34 (Feb. 21)
Hutchinson... 44 32 – 76
Delano.......... 14 20 – 34
Individual Stats:
Points: Emma Olberg 17, Morgan Ellis 12, Brynn Beffert 12, Karissa Korson 9, Chloe Peterson 8, Michaela Stamer 6, Alyssa Stamer 5, Savannah Schlueter 3, Shelby Weires 2, Brynn Swift 2
Rebounds: Ellis 10, Aubrey Brunkhorst 6, Olberg 5, Peterson 5, Alyssa Stamer 3, Korson 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Allison Wright 1
Waconia 93, Hutchinson 60 (Feb. 18)
Waconia........ 48 45 – 93
Hutchinson... 32 28 – 60
Individual Stats:
Points: Zach Kuseske 21, Russell Corrigan 16, Sam Rensch 15, Devon Verhasselt 4, Jordan Klinker 2, Billy Marquardt 2
Rebounds: Rensch 10, Corrigan 7, Kuseske 5, Verhasselt 2, Carson Hutton 2, Klinker 1, Parker Wortz 1
Assists: Corrigan 5, Verhasselt 4, Rensch 2, Kuseske 1, Marquardt 1, Aaron Elliott 1
Steals: Kuseske 1, Marquardt 1, Rensch 1, Elliott 1
Blocks: none
Delano 68, Hutchinson 65 (Feb. 20)
Delano …..... 32 36 – 68
Hutchinson... 32 33 – 65
Individual Stats:
Points:Russell Corrigan 25, Sam Rensch 20, Billy Marquardt 7, Devon Verhasselt 6, Zach Kuseske 4, Aaron Elliott 2, Jordan Klinker 1
Rebounds: Rensch 10, Kuseske 6, Corrigan 4, Verhasselt 3, Elliott 2, Klinker 1, Carson Hutton 1
Assists: Rensch 4, Marquardt 3, Corrigan 3, Verhasselt 3, Klinker 1, Elliott 1
Steals: Marquardt 3, Corrigan 2, Kuseske 1
Blocks: Elliott 1