The Hutchinson boys basketball team (8-10, 1-5 WCC East) lost 78-71 to Holy Family Catholic (7-11, 1-4 WCC East) Tuesday night.
The loss sends the Tigers losing streak to five games, with all the games being against conference and section opponents.
Hutch was up 36-27 at the half, but Holy Family poured in 51 points in the second half to escape with the victory.
The box score is strange because Hutchinson led in most categories outside of shooting. They dominated the offensive glass, points in the paint and points off turnovers.
But the shooting splits were quite substantial. Holy Family shot over 50 percent from the floor and made 9-of-19 3-pointers, compared to just 5-of-23 for Hutchinson. The other biggest discrepancy was the free-throw shooting. Although Holy Family just shot 17-of-25, Hutch only made half of their 16 attempts. Not a good mix to try and win a game.
Sam Rensch continues to be the Tigers go-to scorer this season as a sophomore, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 12 boards for another double-double.
Zach Kuseske also had a nice bounce back game with 16 points and three steals. Russell Corrigan also came close to a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers can hopefully get back into the win column when they play New Prague on Friday.
Holy Family Catholic 78, Hutchinson 71 (Feb. 4)
Holy Family... 27 51 – 78
Hutchinson..... 36 35 – 71
Individual Stats:
Points: Sam Rensch 20, Zach Kuseske 16, Russell Corrigan 10, Jordan Klinker 8, Devon Verhasselt 6, Billy Marquardt 4, Brayden Johnson 4, Aaron Elliott 3
Rebounds: Rensch 12, Corrigan 8, Klinker 5, Verhasselt 3, Johnson 3, Elliott 3, Kuseske 2, Marquardt 1, Carson Hutton 1
Assists: Rensch 3, Corrigan 2, Hutton 2, Klinker 1, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1, Elliott 1
Steals: Kuseske 3, Hutton 2, Rensch 2, Verhasselt 1, Marquardt 1
Blocks: Klinker 1, Corrigan 1