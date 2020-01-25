The Hutchinson boys basketball team (8-7, 1-2 WCC East) lost 67-63 in overtime to the No. 7 Waconia Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 WCC East) Friday night.
The Tiger defense played really well, holding Waconia to just 39 percent shooting and just 4-of-17 from 3-point territory.
Hutch didn't shoot much better themselves at 35 percent, but did make 10 3-pointers on 26 attempts.
The biggest difference in the game was free throw shooting. Waconia had over double the number of attempts at the line than Hutchinson had. The Wildcats made 23 free throws compared to just Hutchinson who made just nine of their 16 attempts.
Sam Rensch has showed that he is the go-to player for the Tigers. He scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for another double-double.
Devon Verhasselt also had a nice game, chipping in 12 points. Russell Corrigan scored 11 points to round out the double figure scoring for the Tigers.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for Hutch as they will face No.7 Delano on Tuesday.
#6 Waconia 67, Hutchinson 63 (Jan. 24)
Waconia....... 34 25 8 – 67
Hutchinson... 28 31 4 – 63
Individual Stats:
Points: Sam Rensch 18, Devon Verhasselt 12, Russell Corrigan 11, Zach Kuseske 6, Jordan Klinker 6, Aaron Elliott 5, Carson Hutton 3, Billy Marquardt 2
Rebounds: Rensch 17, Corrigan 7, Elliott 5, Verhasselt 4, Kuseske 3, Klinker 3
Assists: Kuseske 3, Hutton 2, Rensch 2, Corrigan 2, Klinker 1
Steals: Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: Rensch 1