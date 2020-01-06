The Hutchinson boys basketball team lost to Mankato West 76-54 Saturday night. This was their second loss in as many games against section opponents, they lost to St. Peter earlier in the season.
Mankato West jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Once the lead got over 10 points, the Tigers never found themselves within double-digits.
Mankato's largest lead in the first half was 32-11, but the Tigers would claw back for the 16-point halftime deficit. Mankato did not let up in the second half, pushing their lead even further, at one point holding a 54-29 lead.
The defense just wasn't there for the Tigers. They allowed West to shoot 49 percent from the floor and gave up 46 points in the paint.
Russell Corrigan and Sam Rensch led the way in scoring with 13 points. Zach Kuseske was the other Tiger in double figures with 11. Rensch recorded a double-double for the first time this season, grabbing 12 rebounds.
Their next game is Tuesday Jan. 7 against Orono at Whalen gymnasium.
Hutchinson 54, Mankato West 76 (Jan. 4)
Hutchinson........ 19 35 – 54
Mankato West... 35 41 – 76
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 13, Sam Rensch 13, Zach Kuseske 11, Aaron Elliot 6, Jordan Klinker 4, Billy Marquardt 2, Brayden Johnson 2, Sam Lansink 2, Grayson Christie 1
Rebounds: Rensch 12, Kuseske 7, Elliot 5, Klinker 3, Johnson 3, Christie 3, Lansnk 3, Corrigan 3, Hutton 1, Marquardt 11/3)
Assists: Corrigan 2, Marquardt 2, Rensch 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1
Steals: Marquardt 2, Corrigan 2, Klinker 2, Issac Starke 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1
Blocks: Rensch 2, Elliot 1