The Hutchinson boys basketball team defeated Becker 73-61 Friday night at Whalen Gymnasium. The Tigers have now won four straight for the first time in nine seasons.
Junior Zach Kuseske led the way for Hutchinson, scoring a team-high 20 points while adding six rebounds and two steals.
Sam Rensch continued his nice stretch of basketball, scoring 15 points and dropping two assists.
The Tigers would finish with four players scoring in double figures.
The team will next play in the Fergus Fall tournament Friday and Saturday, with Chisago Lakes and Morris Area as the other participating teams.
Hutchinson 73, Becker 61 (Dec. 20)
Hutch.... 40 33 - 73
Becker... 34 27 – 61
Individual Stats:
Points: Zach Kuseske 20, Sam Rensch 15,Billy Marquardt 11, Devon Verhasselt 10, Russell Corrigan 9, Jordan Klinker 4, Carson Hutton 2, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Corrigan 11, Kuseske 6, Klinker 5, Rensch 5, Verhasselt 4, Aaron Elliot 2, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1
Assists: Klinker 2, Rensch 2, Johnson 1, Marquardt 1
Steals: Kuseske 2, Verhasselt 2, Klinker 2, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1, Rensch 1, Corrigan 1
Blocks: Klinker 2, Rensch 1