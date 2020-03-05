For the first time since 2011, the Hutchinson boys basketball team hosted a section playoff game. They downed Mankato West 82-78 for their first section win since 2015.
The two teams played earlier in the season, with the Scarlets winning the game by over 20 points. But this time it was in front of the home crowd and that gave the team what they needed to come out and play well.
“We knew it was a big game,” Jordan Klinker said. “We had to come out really hard and it helped that it was a home game and we have the home crowd behind us. We just really wanted it this time.”
West got out to an early lead after they were wrecking the Tigers man defense. They got out to an early 10-point lead which head coach Mike McGraw decided to switch to a zone and that really began to mess up the Scarlets and let Hutch get back into the game where it looked like West was going to take control.
“That was our hope that changing our defenses was going to cause them problems,” McGraw said. “It turned out to be the case.”
The Tigers went into the half with a 39-37 lead. But it didn't last long as West came out of the break on a 7-0 run to take a five-point lead. It went back-and-forth for the rest of the game.
Hutch got back out in front after Sam Rensch, who led the team in scoring with 24 points, hit a 3-pointer to take the lead back 64-61 about halfway through the second half and the Tigers never looked back. The buzzer sounded and a mob formed right in front of the Hutch bench with players and students as they jumped up and down after securing the win. A big moment for Hutchinson basketball.
“You don't know who is going to be the person that is going to pick the team up and help them to the win,” McGraw said. “We had a number of people tonight. Sam Rensch played a heck of a game. Like everyone, I mean, there were little things throughout the whole game that people did that helped us to this win tonight. It was a whole team effort.”
Hutch has been on quite a roll. They have won seven of their last nine games, with the only two losses coming against Waconia and Delano, both very good teams. It has seemed over this stretch that everyone has come in and contributed and has had a positive impact on the court. The team knew what was at stake over the last month and has turned it on over that stretch.
“It's when we go our hardest,” Devon Verhasselt said of the team's current stretch of winning. “When we don't take a play off and we just work as a team.”
Next up is state champion hopeful, the Mankato East Cougars. They have one loss all year and have been ranked in the top-five in Class 3A for the entire season. They lost by 16 last year in the opening round of sections, but this year is different. It will be tough, but the boys know that this year is different and they now know what they have to do in order to be successful. Now, it's time to go and pull off the upset.
“It'll be a tough game,” Klinker said. “But we played really hard and come out like we did last year. I think we should be fine.”
Section 2AAA Quarterfinal (Mar. 4)
Hutchinson........ 39 43 – 82
Mankato West... 37 41 – 78
Individual Stats:
Points: Sam Rensch 24, Devon Verhasselt 14, Russell Corrigan 12, Carson Hutton 8, Jordan Klinker 6, Aaron Elliott 6, Zach Kuseske 5, Billy Marquardt 5, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Rensch 10, Corrigan 7, Kuseske 5, Verhasselt 4, Klinker 2, Marquardt 1, Elliott 1
Assists: Marquardt 4, Elliott 4, Verhasselt 3, Rensch 3, Klinker 2, Kuseske 1, Corrigan 1
Steals: Rensch 2, Elliott 2, Verhasselt 1
Blocks: none