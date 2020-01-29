The Hutchinson boys basketball team (8-8, 1-3 WCC East) lost to the Delano Tigers (13-2, 3-0 WCC East) 58-43 Tuesday night.
The loss put Hutchinson in a three-game losing streak. Although two of the games were against top-10 ranked teams.
Hutchinson only scored 12 points in the first half and found themselves down by 15. Against a team like Delano, that type of deficit is too much to climb back.
Russell Corrigan and Sam Rensch scored in double figures for Hutch with 13 and 12 points. Rensch also grabbed eight rebounds.
All the stats were roughly the same outside that Hutch let Delano shoot 50 percent from the field compared to just 41 percent.
The Tigers have a chance to lose their losing streak when they take on Orono Friday.
#7 Delano 58, Hutchinson 43 (Jan. 28)
Delano.......... 27 31 – 58
Hutchinson... 12 31 – 43
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 13, Sam Rensch 12, Zach Kuseske 6, Billy Marquardt 4, Aaron Elliott 4, Devon Verhasselt 2, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Rensch 8, Kuseske 4, Corrigan 3, Verhasselt 2, Johnson 2, Elliott 1, Marquardt 1
Assists: Kuseske 3, Corrigan 2, Marquardt 2, Verhasselt 1, Johnson 1, Carson Hutton 1
Steals: Verhasselt 1, Marquardt 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: none