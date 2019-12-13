Hutchinson got out to a 37-30 lead going into halftime. But Rockford came out with a big second half, outscoring the Tigers by 16 points for a 68-59 final.
Rockford was better in every statistical category outside of three point shooting and free throw shooting. Although Hutch shot a better percentage, Rockford only made one less free throw and two less three pointers on roughly the same number of attempts.
Zach Kuseske was the Tigers top scorer with 12 points. Kuseske also finished with four rebounds and three steals.
Billy Marquardt and Russell Corrigan also finished in double figures with 10 points each, with Marquardt contributing on the defensive end as well with three steals.
Rockford's Luke Pepin was the difference maker in the game, scoring 21 points on an efficient 7 of 12 shooting. Pepin also went to the line nine times and made seven of them. He had a great all-around game, with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Hutchinson will look to get back into the win column when they play Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday and then at Watertown-Mayer Tuesday.
Hutchinson 59, Rockford 68 (Dec. 12)
Rock..... 30 38 — 68
Hutch ... 37 22 — 59
Hutch Individual Stats
Points – Zach Kuseske 12, Russell Corrigan, 10, Billy Marquardt 10, Jordan Klinker 8, Devon Verhasselt 8, Sam Rensch 7, Carson Hutton 3, Aaron Elliot 1
Rebounds – Rensch 6, Corrigan 6, Verhasselt 5, Kuseske 4, Marquardt 3, Verhasselt 1, Brayden Johnson 1
Assists – Marquardt 4, Rensch 3, Corrigan 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1
Steals - Kuseske 3, Marquardt 3, Rensch 1
Blocks - none