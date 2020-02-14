The Hutchinson boys basketball team beat Providence Academy 84-51 Thursday night for their 12th victory on the season. The 12 wins in the most for Hutchinson in a decade, since they went 14-12 in the 2010-11 season. Giving the Tigers one of the more special seasons in recent memory.
Hutchinson controlled the game from the beginning. They jumped to a 9-0 lead to begin the game and didn't look back. They then jumped out to a 29-16 lead and went on little mini-runs to close out the half with a 42-22 lead.
The Tigers did more of the same in the second half to take the wire-to-wire victory in one of the impressive performances of the season.
A lot more balanced scoring tonight from the Tigers. Russell Corrigan led them team in scoring with 19 points, but Jordan Klinker wasn't far behind with 18. Klinker put together his best game of the year. To go along with the 18 points, he also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out a couple of assists.
Zach Kuseske has seemed to find his rhythm, scoring in double figures once again. Also Brayden Johnson came alive in this game, scoring 11 off the bench and grabbing five boards.
There are only four games left in the season for Hutch, with all of them being Wright County games. They take on Holy Family Catholic on Friday and then Waconia and Delano Tuesday, Thursday, and then close it out with Litchfield.
Hutchinson 84, Providence Academy 51 (Feb. 13)
Hutchinson... 42 42 – 84
Providence.... 22 29 – 51
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 19, Jordan Klinker 18, Zach Kuseske 12, Brayden Johnson 11, Sam Rensch 7, Aaron Elliott 7, Billy Marquardt 4, Devon Verhasselt 3, Theo Kadlec 2, Aiden Erickson 1
Rebounds: Rensch 12, Elliott 9, Klinker 8, Corrigan 7, Johnson 5, Kuseske 4, Marquardt 2, Verhasselt 1, Kadlec 1
Assists: Kuseske 2, Klinker 2, Rensch 2, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1, Corrigan 1
Steals: Rensch 2, Verhasselt 1, Klinker 1, Corrigan 1, Johnson 1, Marquardt 1, Carson Hutton 1
Blocks: Johnson 2, Kuseske 1, Rensch 1