The Hutchinson boys basketball team were dominated by No.5 Marshall 70-38 Thursday night.
Marshall's defense suffocated Hutch as the forced 19 turnovers which led to 20 points off turnovers. Marshall also held Hutch to 32 percent shooting and just 2-of-9 from 3-point range.
On offense Marshall was very efficient, they shot over 50 percent from the field including 8-of-17 from 3. They also more than tripled the amount of points in the paint that Hutch had, 38 to 12.
Marhsall has only lost once this season, it would have been nice to have the game be competitive, but they can't hang their heads on one game.
The bad news is that their next opponent is also very good. The Tigers take on No. 7 ranked Waconia on Friday.
#5 Marshall 70, Hutchinson 38 (Jan. 23)
Marsh... 32 38 – 70
Hutch... 16 22 – 38
Individual Stats:
Points: Zach Kuseske 12, Sam Rensch 9, Russell Corrigan 7, Jordan Klinker 6, Aaron Elliott 2, Isaac Starke 2
Rebounds: Corrigan 6, Rensch 5, Klinker 3, Carson Hutton 2, Billy Marquardt 2, Elliott 1, Kuseske 1
Assists: Corrigan 3, Rensch 2, Kuseske 1
Steals: Rensch 2, Corrigan 1, Kuseske 1, Hutton 1, Marquardt 1, Parker Wortz 1
Blocks: Rensch 2, Corrigan 2