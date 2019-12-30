The Hutchinson boys basketball held on to beat Chisago Lakes 83-81 in the final game of the Fergus Falls Tournament.
The Tigers had a 25-16 lead with 10 minutes to go in the first half. Until Chisago Lakes went on a 33-20 run to close out the first half with a four-point lead.
The second half was a back-and-forth match. No team got larger than a six-point lead, which was Hutch's lead with just over a minute left in the game. Chisago missed three layups in the final minute for the Tigers to pull away with the victory.
Both teams were very close statistically. The only stat that Chisago really did better than Hutch was in offensive rebounding, with an 18-10 advantage. But the biggest factor was free-throw shooting. Chisago was not good at the line, shooting under 50 percent and making only seven. Hutch, meanwhile, hit nearly double the amount of free throws Chisago made with 13.
The Tigers also had four players with double figure scoring.
Russell Corrigan led the way scoring 24 points on 10 of 12 shooting. Jordan Klinker had his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Zach Kuseske and Sam Rensch rounded out the double-digit scoring with 17 and 14 respectively.
The team will off for a week before taking on Mankato West Saturday Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.
Hutchinson 83, Chisago Lakes 81 (Dec. 26)
Hutchinson....... 45 38 – 83
Chisago Lakes.. 49 32 – 81
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 24, Jordan Klinker 17, Zach Kuseske 17, Sam Rensch 14, Devon Verhasselt 9, Billy Marquardt 2
Rebounds: Klinker 11, Rensch 8, Kuseske 5, Verhasselt 4, Corrigan 3, Brayden Johnson 2, Carson Hutton 1, Marquardt 1
Assists: Kuseske 3, Rensch 3, Marquardt 3, Johnson 2, Corrigan 1, Hutton 1, Klinker 1
Steals: Verhasselt 2, Marquardt 2, Rensch 2, Corrigan 1, Kuseske 1, Johnson 1
Blocks: Klinker 2, Corrigan 2, Rensch 1