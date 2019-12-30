Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Snow showers. High near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 17F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.