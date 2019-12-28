The Hutchinson boys basketball team fell to the Fergus Falls Otters 81-51 Friday. The loss ended the Tigers four-game winning streak, their first in nine seasons.
Hutchinson kept pace with Fergus Falls for the first half, only finding themselves with a five-point deficit 36-31.
Until, Fergus Falls went on a 22-0 with 12 minutes to go in the game to put the game away and seal the win.
Russell Corrigan and Sam Rensch scored in double figures for the Tigers. Zach Kuseske added nine points and two steals in the effort.
Hutchinson 51, Fergus Falls 81 (Dec. 27)
Hutchinson.... 31 20 – 51
Fergus Falls... 36 45 – 81
Individual stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 12, Sam Rensch 10, Zach Kuseske 9, Jordan Klinker 7, Aaron Elliot 5, Billy Marquardt 3, Issac Starke 2, Carter Verhasselt 2, Sam Lansink 1
Rebounds: Klinker 5, Carson Hutton 4, Corrigan 3, Elliot 3, Kuseske 3, Brayden Johnson 2, Rensch 2, Devon Verhasselt 2
Assists: Hutton 4, Marquardt 2, Corrigan 2, Verhasselt 1, Johnson 1, Rensch 1, Parker Wortz 1
Steals: Kuseske 2, Klinker 1, Hutton 1, Johnson 1, Rensch 1
Blocks: Verhasselt 1