The Hutchinson boys basketball team (8-5) defeated Willmar (4-11) 70-65 Tuesday night. The win gave the Tigers their second straight win.
All of the numbers were basically identical from the game, no one team out-doing the other in any category.
Hutch had three players score over 15 points. Russell Corrigan scored 18, Sam Rensch dropped 16, as did Zach Kuseske. Rensch continued his great all-around play.
Along with his 16 points, Rensch grabbed nine rebounds, dished out six assists, swiped three steals, and blocked two shots. Corrigan also added nine rebounds and dished out four assists.
The Tigers will have one of their toughest tests of the season when they take on No.5 Marshall on Thursday.
Hutchinson 70, Willmar 65 (Jan. 21)
Hutchinson... 37 33 – 70
Willmar........ 26 39 – 65
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 18, Sam Rensch 16, Zach Kuseske 16, Jordan Klinker 7, Aaron Elliott 5, Devon Verhasselt 4, Carson Hutton 2, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Corrigan 9, Rensch 9, Elliott 4, Kuseske 3, Verhasselt 3, Klinker 2, Billy Marquardt 2, Hutton 1
Assists: Rensch 6, Corrigan 4, Marquardt 3, Hutton 2, Johnson 1, Verhasselt 1
Steals: Rensch 3, Kuseske 2, Hutton 2, Marquardt 1
Blocks: Rensch 2, Corrigan 1