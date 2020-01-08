The Hutchinson boys basketball team (6-5) were defeated by the Orono Spartans (4-9) 84-72 Tuesday night. The loss gave Hutch their first conference loss of the season.
The Tigers let Orono shoot an astounding 59 percent from the floor, including 46 percent on their 3-pointers. The only area where Orono struggled was in their free-throw shooting, as they made less than 50 percent of their free throws.
Russell Corrigan was a monster for Hutchinson, posting a near triple double. Corrigan finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Tigers.
Zach Kuseske also scored 20 points and added four steals. Sam Rensch rounded out the double figure scoring for Hutchinson with 14 points.
The Tigers next chance to get back into the win column will be Thursday Jan. 9 when they take on New Prague at Whalen gymnasium.
Orono 84, Hutchinson 72 (Jan. 7)
Orono... 48 36 – 84
Hutch.... 36 36 – 72
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 21, Zach Kuseske 20, Sam Rensch 14, Aaron Elliot 9, Billy Marquardt 6, Jordan Klinker 2
Rebounds: Corrigan 9, Rensch 8, Elliot 4, Kuseske 3, Marquardt 2, Brayden Johnson 2, Carson Hutton 1
Assists: Corrigan 8, Kuseske 1, Marquardt 1, Hutton 1
Steals: Kuseske 4, Corrigan 3, Klinker 2, Elliot 1, Rensch 1, Johnson 1, Hutton 1
Blocks: none