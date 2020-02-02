The Hutchinson boys basketball team (8-9, 1-4 WCC East) lost 72-64 in overtime to Orono (7-12, 4-2 WCC East) Friday night.
The loss sends the losing streak to four games.
Orono led the game in every major statistical category outside of steals and blocks.
Sam Rensch once again led the team in scoring with 23 points. He also added eight rebounds, with four assists, two steals and four blocks.
Russell Corrigan was big on the boards, posting a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Devon Verhasselt also helped chip in eight points.
The Tigers next chance to end the losing streak will be on Tuesday when they take on Holy Family Catholic.
Orono 72, Hutchinson 64 (Jan. 31)
Orono... 27 32 13 – 72
Hutch.... 25 34 5 – 64
Individual Stats:
Points: Sam Rensch 23, Russell Corrigan 16, Devon Verhasselt 8, Carson Hutton 6, Zach Kuseske 3, Billy Marquardt 3, Aaron Elliott 3, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Corrigan 14, Elliott 9, Rensch 8, Kuseske 3, Hutton 2, Verhasselt 2
Assists: Rensch 4, Corrigan 3, Kuseske 1, Verhasselt 1, Hutton 1, Marquardt 1, Elliott 1
Steals: Rensch 2, Corrigan 2, Hutton 2, Kuseske 1, Marquardt 1
Blocks: Rensch 4, Corrigan 1